5 Reasons Not To Take Your Entrepreneur Self So Seriously

October 14, 2016 5 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Consider the entrepreneur, grinding toward his goals, pushing past the pain and battling against his lesser self. It’s a noble picture. But there's more to entrepreneurship than stress and strain.

Think of the elite marathon runners who have bathroom emergencies and let it loose in the middle of a perfect stride while they grind out the race. Or Alex Honnold, explaining how to go to the bathroom off of a 2,000-foot granite slab while conquering a mountain. Success is about the hustle and the grind, sure. But it can be hilarious too. So laugh at yourself. It’ll help you enjoy the journey.

Here are the top five reasons to not take your entrepreneur-self so seriously: