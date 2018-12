Want to start your day like Richard Branson?

October 8, 2016

Rise and shine. Don’t hit that snooze button!

How you wake up can often dictate how the rest of your day will go. That’s why it’s important to approach every day with a strong and optimistic routine.

How do you think the most successful people in the world start their days? Definitely not by sleeping in or rolling out of bed.