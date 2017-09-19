Is Your Career at Risk? 10 Jobs Facing Extinction.

Changing tastes and technology are hitting these jobs hard.

September 19, 2017 6 min read

This story originally appeared on GOBankingRates



The nation's unemployment rate, which registered at 4.4 percent in August, has been hovering at or near 16-year lows this spring and summer. And the future looks even brighter for those working as wind turbine technicians, physical therapists and nurse practitioners, as the renewable energy sector expands and aging Americans need more help to maintain and manage their health.

Related: 25 Proven Ways to Save Money Before Next Year

But prospects aren't as rosy for other occupations and employment sectors. While not quite extinct yet, these industries are definitely headed for the endangered species list. Figures from the Bureau of Labor Statistics show postal clerks, plastics makers, textile manufacturers and others whose jobs are being exported or taken over by technology will have far fewer workers among their ranks by 2024.

Here are the 10 specific occupations and occupational groups the BLS projects will lose the most workers between 2014 and 2024. Some job titles are listed individually, while job losses for related jobs in the same "minor group" according to the Bureau's Standard Occupational Classification system have been combined. Click through to see the list and learn where there are the most job openings in every state.