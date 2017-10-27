15 Ways to Make Quick Cash on the Side

Gig platforms such as Fiverr, TaskRabbit, Amazon’s Mechanical Turk, Amazon Home Services, JustAnswer and Upwork vary in the range of required expertise and pay.

Amazon's Mechanical Turk (also known as M Turk) is a micro-task website, and the mechanical gigs on this site don’t require much skill, pay little -- less than a nickel -- and only take seconds. Earning money is a numbers game in this case.

Fiverr, TaskRabbit and Amazon Home Services all pay more per gig. On Fiverr, you can sell a range of creative services, such as editing or designing a new logo, whereas TaskRabbit gigs are more focused on mundane tasks, such as packing and moving and furniture assembly. Amazon Home Services, which launched in 2015, allows you to sell home improvement services, such as furniture assembly, house cleaning and handyman repair.

The freelance professional gig market Upwork is where skilled professionals build profiles and sell their services, such as web content writing, social media marketing and virtual assistance. After you create your profile, you can bid on posted jobs or wait for clients to come to you.

If you already have a specialty skill, such as plumbing, veterinary medicine or property law, you could make some quick and serious side cash by selling your expertise on already existing consulting and coaching platforms, such as Clarity.fm, where experts get paid by the minute to talk to clients over the phone or online.

Or sell your expertise on JustAnswer, where potential clients post questions online and registered experts (e.g. doctors, lawyers, antique appraisers, engineers, essay experts and many more) bid to answer the question.

