5 Things We Learned About Uber's New CEO Dara Khosrowshahi

The ride-hailing service's new leader got real at The New York Times' annual DealBook Conference.

In just a few months on the job, Uber’s new CEO Dara Khosrowshahi has done quick work making the role his own.

In the wake of regulators in London banning the service earlier this fall, instead of the sharp-elbowed approach that was characteristic of Travis Kalanick’s era as CEO, Khosrowshahi’s first move out of the gate was to apologize for the mistakes of the past.

Recently, Khosrowshahi has continued his emphasis on accountability and transparency, taking to LinkedIn to share a post detailing the company’s “new cultural norms,” focusing on eight pillars ranging from “We are customer obsessed” to “We value ideas over hierarchy.” Pillar number four requires little parsing for hidden meaning -- “We do the right thing. Period.”

With those opening salvos under his belt, Khosrowshahi spoke candidly at The New York Times DealBook Conference, last week on November 9, about the challenges facing the company and the goals he and his team -- including Kalanick who is still on the board -- are working toward.

Here is what we learned about the new chief executive.