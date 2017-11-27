Looking to Streamline Your Job Search? Consider These 10 Job Search Hacks.
The job search wouldn’t be so daunting if it you didn’t have to spend so many hours, countless late nights, and weeks on end searching for jobs and sending in applications. It’s a long, exhausting process – but we’re here to help make it easier for you so that you work smarter, not harder!
Looking to streamline your job search? Consider the following job search hacks that every prospective employee should try during the job hunt.
Treat your job search like a full-time job.
Narrow your search by salary.
Work in 20-minute chunks.
If you’re already doing step one, considering changing it up a bit and breaking up your work time into 20-minute time blocks. This will help you be more productive in the long run, because staring at your screen for six hours working on the same material will drive you crazy! Instead, work on a job application for 20 minutes, then go for a walk or move to different location. Then, work on a job application for another 20 minutes.
Research the companies you are interested in.
Perfect your resume, then upload it to Glassdoor.
Take the time to make your resume perfect. Double check for typos and have a friend or resume expert look it over. Once it’s perfect, take 30-seconds and upload it to Glassdoor. Seriously, it’s that easy -- and now when you browse the site, you can easily apply to a job.
Take a break.
Research company employees online.
Write down keywords.
Set up job alerts.
Did you know that on Glassdoor you can set your account settings to receive alerts when a job you might be interested in gets posted or when a company you are following posts a job? Setting up alerts will help make sure you never miss an opportunity that you might be interested in -- you never know what could happen!
Follow recruiters, companies and job search websites on social media.
One of the easiest and quickest ways to make the job search process easier is to put job listings at the front of your mind. By following recruiters, job sites or your favorite companies on all social channels, you’ll see their posts in all of your social news feeds -- that way you never miss a listing! Who knows, maybe the next time you are scrolling through Instagram or Twitter, you’ll see a hiring post that you might have missed otherwise!
By Isabel Thottam