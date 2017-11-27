Looking to Streamline Your Job Search? Consider These 10 Job Search Hacks.

November 27, 2017 5 min read

This story originally appeared on Glassdoor



The job search wouldn’t be so daunting if it you didn’t have to spend so many hours, countless late nights, and weeks on end searching for jobs and sending in applications. It’s a long, exhausting process – but we’re here to help make it easier for you so that you work smarter, not harder!

Looking to streamline your job search? Consider the following job search hacks that every prospective employee should try during the job hunt.

Related: 8 Certifications That Actually Impress Recruiters