How Does Your Parenting Technique Compare to Elon Musk's, Sheryl Sandberg's and Jeff Bezos'?

How much screen time do tech giants allow their kids? And which entrepreneur let his kids play with sharp knives?

We all want to be amazing parents, although sometimes we end up falling short. The tug of war between work and parenting is especially strong among families with two working parents, who make up 61.1 percent of families, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Parenting will always be a challenge in the life of any ambitious entrepreneur and/or business leader, and there are many ways to raise a child: with hired help, with the support of extended family or working for a company with generous family policies that allow for flexible work hours and parental leave.

While global power players certainly have the advantage of impressive financial resources to bolster their parenting techniques (hello, hired help), many of the recognizable names in business rely on solid parenting techniques that don’t require money. They also have made fascinating choices in parenting.

Check out these nine slides to see how business mavens, such as Mark Zuckerberg, Elon Musk, Sheryl Sandberg and more, parent their kids while running their empires.

