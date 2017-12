Net Worth: $350 Million

Business: The Honest Company

Valued at slightly less than $1 billion as of October 2017, Jessica Alba launched The Honest Company in 2012 to provide consumers with safe, nontoxic household and baby products. In 2016 the company enjoyed a reported $250 million in revenue. The "Fantastic Four" actress reportedly earns 15 percent to 20 percent of the company, according to Forbes.

But there has been some controversy surrounding the company. Previously worth an estimated $1.7 billion, The Honest Company cut its valuation after settling two lawsuits in summer 2017, reported Fortune.