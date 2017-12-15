-- shares

shares

Share Add to Technology > Cryptocurrency December 15, 2017 How to Buy, Sell and Keep Track of Bitcoin Here's your step-by-step guide to using exchanges and wallet apps such as Coinbase to manage your bitcoin, as well as other cryptocurrencies such as Ether or Litecoin. Start Slideshow via PC Mag Rob Marvin This story originally appeared on PCMag

We're deep in the heart of bitcoin madness. The original cryptocurrency's more than tenfold increase over the past year has thrust the blockchain-based digital currency into Wall Street's face. Notable investors like the Winklevii have been cashing in, as the finance sector wades into bitcoin futures trading. At the same time, consumers and everyday investors are trying to figure out what bitcoin actually is and how they can get in on the frenzied action. Bitcoin isn't the only digital currency garnering mainstream attention. As the volatile but lucrative cryptocurrency has risen from hundreds to thousands to tens of thousands of dollars per digital coin, the rest of the landscape is riding its coattails. The Ethereum blockchain -- long viewed as a more viable mainstream platform -- and its Ether cryptocurrency have risen in value along with coins like Litecoin, Ripple and the forked Bitcoin Cash. So how can you get some? You'll need to use an exchange to buy and sell the cryptocurrency, and a wallet app to store it securely. If you're in the U.S. and want to quickly buy some bitcoin, Ether or Litecoin, Coinbase is the most popular and easiest-to-use option. Here's how you get started.



Share Add to How to Buy, Sell and Keep Track of Bitcoin 1. Choose an exchange Next Slide via PC Mag Coinbase only supports bitcoin, Ethereum and Litecoin for the moment, so if you want to stick with those three cryptocurrencies you can simply download the Coinbase app. However, there are plenty of other exchanges. Bitfinex and Kraken are popular options that support not only those primary three, but dozens of other cryptocurrencies including Bitcoin Cash, Dash, Iota, Zcash and more. Other options include Gemini, Bitstamp, Bitwage, to name just a few.



Share Add to How to Buy, Sell and Keep Track of Bitcoin 2. Download a wallet app Next Slide via PC Mag You'll also need a wallet app for each type of cryptocurrency you're looking to hold. Coinbase makes it easy. The app stores your coins in its private servers in individual wallets for bitcoin, Ether and Litecoin. So if you're using Coinbase, all you need to download is the single app. Here's how it looks. Yes, I compulsively organize my apps into folders and name said folders with corresponding emoji. Don't @ me. However, going with Coinbase puts you at the mercy of their system. If you want to mix and match your own exchange and wallet apps, there are countless options for bitcoin wallets using desktop and mobile apps, Ethereum wallets, and so on. From here on out we're walking you through the Coinbase experience, which all happens in the mobile app and can have you buying and selling coins in a matter of minutes.



Share Add to How to Buy, Sell and Keep Track of Bitcoin 3. Coinbase sign-up Next Slide via PC Mag First, enter your name, email address and password.



Share Add to How to Buy, Sell and Keep Track of Bitcoin 4. Select state Next Slide via PC Mag Certain states require those trading cryptocurrency to verify their state of residence, so enter the state in which you currently reside.



Share Add to How to Buy, Sell and Keep Track of Bitcoin 5. Verify your identity Next Slide via PC Mag Coinbase requires you to add a number of other personal details and identifiers including date of birth, address and the last four digits of your Social Security number. The app also surveys some details about your income and profession.



Share Add to How to Buy, Sell and Keep Track of Bitcoin 6. Complete account setup Next Slide via PC Mag At this point, you'll be taken into the main Coinbase app, where you can see current bitcoin, Ethereum and Litecoin prices. However, you're not yet ready to buy and sell.



Share Add to How to Buy, Sell and Keep Track of Bitcoin 7. Verify phone Next Slide via PC Mag Before you start trading, you'll need to verify your phone number and link your Coinbase account to your bank in order to deposit and withdraw funds. The phone verification is easy: simply enter your number and you'll receive a test with a seven-digit code to enter.



Share Add to How to Buy, Sell and Keep Track of Bitcoin 8. Add your bank account Next Slide via PC Mag When adding payment details, you can choose either a bank account or a credit/debit card. Bank accounts take a few days to process transactions, but you can invest larger amounts and the price at which you buy is locked in that day even if the sale doesn't clear for a few days. When you choose the bank option, Coinbase will open a searchable list of banks to choose from. If you want to use a credit or debit card to buy coins, you'll need to add a bank account or a wallet app to sell.



Share Add to How to Buy, Sell and Keep Track of Bitcoin 9. You're ready to buy some crypto Next Slide via PC Mag You did it! Bitcoin, here you come. Now that your account and bank details are set up, you're ready to start buying and selling cryptocurrency.



Share Add to How to Buy, Sell and Keep Track of Bitcoin 10. Check current prices Next Slide via PC Mag The first icon on the left of the menu at the bottom of your Coinbase app is the Prices tab. Here, you can see current bitcoin, Ether and Litecoin prices. If you click into one of the graphs, you can toggle the price index by hour, day, week, month, year or all-time to see how the price has changed and whether you want to buy now or wait out a better price.



Share Add to How to Buy, Sell and Keep Track of Bitcoin 11. Buy Bitcoin Next Slide via PC Mag If you're ready to buy, you can hit the Buy icon in the menu or click into it directly from the Prices tab. First, let's buy some bitcoin. Enter either a U.S. dollar (USD) or bitcoin (BTC) amount you want to buy, and the calculator will let you know what the value translates to. Then choose your wallet (the default Coinbase BTC wallet unless you've added an outside wallet app), and hit the buy button to go to the confirmation page and complete your transaction.



Share Add to How to Buy, Sell and Keep Track of Bitcoin 12. Success! Next Slide via PC Mag Congratulations, you're officially a cryptocurrency owner. We only bought a fraction of an amount for the purposes of this story (bitcoin is expensive, man) but you're eligible to buy as much as your bank will allow per week. Same goes for selling: choose a coin in the Prices tab, and hit the Sell button instead. The limit differs depending on whether you're buying or selling, with Coinbase imposing a buying limit of $5,000 but a selling limit of $10,000 USD.



Share Add to How to Buy, Sell and Keep Track of Bitcoin 13. Buy some Ether, too Next Slide via PC Mag Don't stop now, you're on a roll. Once you're on the Buy or Sell screens, you can tab between bitcoin, Ether and Litecoin to check the exchange rates and quickly complete a transaction with a few taps. Coinbase makes it easy to strike when the price is just right.



Share Add to How to Buy, Sell and Keep Track of Bitcoin 14. Don't forget the exchange fee Next Slide via PC Mag Don't forget about Coinbase's cut. Exchanges need to make money, too. On the confirmation page before you buy, you'll see the flat $1.99 Coinbase conversion fee for any purchase of less than $200. For larger purchases, the company takes a variable percentage depending on the country.



Share Add to How to Buy, Sell and Keep Track of Bitcoin 15. Diversify! Snag some Litecoin Next Slide via PC Mag Coinbase supports all three cryptocurrencies, so you may as well take advantage. Litecoin has been on the rise, but is a cheaper buy than Ether or the exorbitant current bitcoin prices. Get some more for your money and pick up some LTC. In the U.S., it's 1.49 percent with a $0.15 minimum for a bank account or a Coinbase USD wallet, and 3.99 percent for a credit or debit card.



Share Add to How to Buy, Sell and Keep Track of Bitcoin 16. Wow, look at all your virtual money Next Slide via PC Mag Look at you go! You're rolling in the cryptocurrency now. Just tap over to the Accounts tab and check out the balances in your respective wallets.



Share Add to How to Buy, Sell and Keep Track of Bitcoin 17. Exchanges take a few days to process Next Slide via PC Mag Do not fear if your wallets haven't reflected your bought or sold cryptocurrency. Don't forget that exchanges take a few days to process transactions through your bank. However, upon tapping into my bitcoin, Ethereum and Litecoin wallets, I saw the transaction had posted and was currently pending. Your purchase or sale is locked into the coin price at the time of your transaction, even if it takes a couple days to clear.



Share Add to How to Buy, Sell and Keep Track of Bitcoin 18. Email confirmation Next Slide via PC Mag Coinbase also sends you a confirmation email every time you complete a transaction, so check your inbox to confirm your purchase or sale went through.



Share Add to How to Buy, Sell and Keep Track of Bitcoin 19. Tracking prices Next Slide via PC Mag Coinbase also helps you proactively track coin prices. Sites like CoinMarketCap track the real-time price changes of every cryptocurrency out there, but in the Coinbase app itself you can check the Prices tab for at-a-glance values or tab over to the Alerts icon to set a price alert.



Share Add to How to Buy, Sell and Keep Track of Bitcoin 20. Create a price alert Next Slide via PC Mag When you create a new price alert, you'll see a slider appear that lets you toggle the alert to a specific USD dollar value for bitcoin, Ether or Litecoin. If the cryptocurrency hits your target price, Coinbase will send you a push notification to hop onto the app and buy or sell. You can create as many alerts as you want, toggling them on and off on the Alerts page to determine which are active as you track your investments.