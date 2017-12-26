15 Ways to Feel More Energized at Work

Start Slideshow

This story originally appeared on GOBankingRates



The afternoon energy slump is a common experience. You might feel it on a Tuesday afternoon when you have a presentation to cap off your day, or in the homestretch on a Friday when you're struggling to make it through the last few hours of your work week.

Related: 15 Powerful Money Habits to Adopt Before the Year Is Over

Fortunately, starting your day off right and incorporating healthy behaviors throughout the week can defend against energy crashes and make you a more productive employee. GOBankingRates spoke to various experts in the health and wellness field to determine the best ways to feel more energized at work. Check out these 15 ways to have more energy and be more successful at work.

(By Gabrielle Olya)