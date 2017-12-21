12 Tech Trends That Will Define 2018

Companies like Airbnb and Netflix already infuse AI into their products in a host of ways, generally to the customer's benefit.

Senior strategist Viral Shah and technology director Matteo Penzo believe 2018 will see far more companies centering their product design around the best use of AI.

"As AI becomes embedded into our products and services," they wrote, "designers are tasked not just with creating machines for humans, but creating machines that are human-like."