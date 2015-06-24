This Teen Paid for College by Selling on Etsy. Here Are 5 Ways She Did It.

June 24, 2015 5 min read

LeiLei Secor, 19, lives in upstate New York but goes to college at the University of Virginia, which means she’s paying out-of-state tuition. Even with a scholarship, the cost of her education is high -- around $40,000 a year. Though she hasn’t declared a major yet, she plans to apply to the school’s business program. The plan is to concentrate on economics and foreign affairs if she doesn’t get in but given Secor’s business acumen, rejection seems unlikely.

In three years, this teenager has used her artistry, marketing abilities and time-management skills to rake in $100,000 on Etsy selling handmade jewelry on her shop DesignedByLei. Think: dainty layered necklaces, statement pendants, knuckle rings and her latest obsession: wire jewelry. Not only does it provide a creative escape from schoolwork but also is a way for Secor to pay for college tuition. Because of her achievements, Secor received the National Federation of Independent Businesses’ Young Entrepreneur of the Year Award in 2014 and recently was able to launch her own website.

It would be nice to have a little extra cash coming in, wouldn’t it? Luckily, Secor offered up some advice on how to tip the scales of fortune in your favor using online sales platforms like Etsy.

Here are her five best tips: