What to Do Each Month for a Financially Successful 2018

One of the most popular New Year's resolutions is to spend less and save more money. If you're committing to do this in 2018, it's a great way to get ahead financially -- that is, if you can achieve your goal.
A great way to ensure that you actually stick to your resolution is to create a month-by-month plan to avoid getting overwhelmed. If you tackle one of these tasks each month, you can have a successful -- and potentially rich -- 2018.
(By Cameron Huddleston)