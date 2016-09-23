5 Out of This World Songs That Inspire Elon Musk

Fly Musk to the moon. Let him play among the stars.

Billionaire rocket man Elon Musk says starting a company is like “eating glass and staring into the abyss.”

“It’s very difficult to start companies and quite painful,” Musk once told a group of students visiting SpaceX. Being an entrepreneur whose life goal is to save the human race and rocket it to Mars sounds painful indeed. “It’s not going to optimize your leisure time.” No, not when you run your own company, let alone three. There’s no time to unwind and lick your wounds.

But, hey, if you work glass-eating hard, make the best of it and whistle while you work. Musk does. (Watch him wet his whistle here, at the 13:19 mark.) Also, play some zany tunes to stay focused, maintain a sense of humor and avoid “boring corporate” situations.

Here are five weird and wacky songs Musk says he listens to for inspiration, in the order in which the real-life Iron Man presented them. He shared this odd batch of surprising licks on Los Angeles public radio station KCRW a few years back, when he guest DJed. But first, a warning: Two of them aren’t exactly safe for work, well, not maybe not unless you work at SpaceX, Tesla or SolarCity.