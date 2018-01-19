7 Lessons From Dolly Parton, a Certified Living Legend and Pop Culture Icon

The singer, philanthropist and actress has had a long career and is still going strong.

There are few people as exuberantly themselves as Dolly Parton. Since her debut album, the straightforwardly titled Hello, I’m Dolly, came out in 1967, Parton’s music career has been a marvel.

Twenty-five of her songs hit number one on the Billboard country music charts and she’s made 41 albums that have ranked in the top 10. She’s been nominated a total of 47 times for Grammy Awards -- and took home nine. Parton's also been nominated for two Academy Awards and is one of seven women to win the Country Music Association's Entertainer of the Year Award.

Parton, who has been a pop culture patron saint of working women since she starred in the 1980 hit film 9 to 5, is also passionate about philanthropy. Last year, she was the recipient of the Academy of Country Music’s Gary Haber Lifting Lives award for her lifelong charitable work with the Dollywood Foundation, which raised $12 million for those affected by 2016 wildfires in her home state of Tennessee.

On the country music icon’s 72nd birthday, read on for seven lessons about how to make the most your opportunities.