Project Grow

8 Books Every Entrepreneur Should Read in 2015

  • --shares
Add to Queue
Guest Writer
Leadership Team Coach, Author, Speaker
4 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

My dad always used to tell me that the difference between the “you” now and the “you” 20 years from now will be the places you visit and the people you meet. I would also add baldness and gray hair to that, but they don’t sound as cool.

He was right. Whether you meet someone in person or read a book he or she authors, people are pivot points that enable learning and foster personal growth for others.

Related: Top 10 Online Book Clubs For Entrepreneurial Inspiration

Since January marks the rush for New Year’s resolutions and personal "pivots," below are eight books every entrepreneur should read in 2015:

 

 

 

Start Slideshow
8 Books Every Entrepreneur Should Read in 2015

The Startup PlaybookSecrets of the Fastest-Growing Startups From Their Founding Entrepreneurs by David Kidder

The Startup Playbook: Secrets of the Fastest-Growing Startups From Their Founding Entrepreneurs by David KidderThe title says it all. If you’re looking for a wide array of lessons learned and entrepreneurial experiences, this book is for you. Sharing insights from 41 different founders, The Startup Playbook covers everything from leadership lessons to finding one’s niche.

Next Slide
8 Books Every Entrepreneur Should Read in 2015

Creativity, Inc.: Overcoming the Unseen Forces That Stand in the Way of True Inspiration by Ed Catmull

 

Creativity, Inc.: Overcoming the Unseen Forces That Stand in the Way of True Inspiration by Ed Catmull

 

This book is a must read for any business leader, not just the entrepreneur. It is filled with valuable insights about what creates, drives and sustains an innovative culture and compels a company to attempt what no other company has done. Remarkable lessons that only a CEO would know.

Next Slide
8 Books Every Entrepreneur Should Read in 2015

True North by Bill George and Peter Sims

True North by Bill George and Peter Sims

This is a great book to discover your personal leadership vision, values and motivations. The authors surveyed 125 men and women on what they believe makes them authentic leaders, and the answers may surprise you. Also of note is the personal leadership development portfolio handbook that accompanies the book, which is a personal guide to help you develop your authentic leadership.

Next Slide
8 Books Every Entrepreneur Should Read in 2015

Zero to One: Notes Startups, or How to Build the Future by Peter Thiel

Zero to One: Notes Startups, or How to Build the Future by Peter Thiel

The following excerpt sums up the concept of Theil’s book: “Doing what someone else already knows how to do takes the world from 1 to n, adding more of something familiar. But when you do something new, you go from 0 to 1.”

This bestseller is geared specifically towards the startup community as it offers invaluable advice on what to consider and what to avoid before moving forward. Additionally, the author offers his philosophy on business, which helps the reader generate new ideas he or she may not have considered previously.

Related: How Reading Books Reduces Stress and Makes You Smarter at the Same Time

Next Slide
8 Books Every Entrepreneur Should Read in 2015

ThinkerToys by Michael Michalko

ThinkerToys by Michael Michalko

The ability to create is just that -- a developable ability -- that can be learned and improved upon much like any other competency, and the author does just that in this creativity “bible.” After all, creativity and opportunity are what emboldens wannabe startup founders to take the plunge into the world of debt known as entrepreneurship. ThinkerToys, and its companion Thinkpad: A Brainstorming Card Deck, offers 33 different exercises and 56 cards that will spark your creativity and inspire the innovation monster within.

Next Slide
8 Books Every Entrepreneur Should Read in 2015

Unbroken: A World War II Story of Survival, Resilience, and Redemption by Laura Hillenbrand

Unbroken: A World War II Story of Survival, Resilience, and Redemption by Laura HillenbrandThere’s a reason why this book is number one on Amazon and a Hollywood motion picture. While entrepreneurism isn’t quite the theme of this book, the lessons of personal sacrifice, survival and resiliency are. After reading this book your perspective on founding a startup may change because if the main character, Louie Zamperini, overcame the challenges and catastrophes he faced, then so can you.

Next Slide
8 Books Every Entrepreneur Should Read in 2015

Team of Teams: New Rules of Engagement for a Complex World by Gen. (Ret.) Stan McChrystal, Chris Fussel, Tantum Collins, and David Silverman

Team of Teams: New Rules of Engagement for a Complex World by Gen. (Ret.) Stan McChrystal, Chris Fussel, Tantum Collins, and David Silverman

As head of the Joint Special Operations Command (JSOC), Gen. (Ret.) Stan McChrystal faced an enemy that was constantly changing before his very eyes. In a world of both complicated and complex challenges, how do you stay ahead of the power curve while the world and competition change? This book explains how.

Next Slide
8 Books Every Entrepreneur Should Read in 2015

Abundance: The Future is Better Than You Think by Peter Diamandis and Steven Kotlerb

Abundance: The Future is Better Than You Think by Peter Diamandis and Steven KotlerWhile this book is completely visionary, it raises questions and concerns about current industrial and societal trends and where they will lead in the future. From a startup perspective, the global challenges the authors envision also serve as business opportunities. Of note, the authors have a second book entitled Bold coming out in February 2015 that will “teach today’s entrepreneurs the tools, technologies and mindsets they will need to make ‘it’ happen.”
Next Slide
8 Books Every Entrepreneur Should Read in 2015

Every book has some takeaway

Every book has some takeaway that can be applied towards any endeavor. What were your favorite books and lessons from 2014?

For more business reads please checkout the Entrepreneur Bookstore.

Related: 25 Amazing Business Books From 2014

 

 

Next Article
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

  • 8 Books Every Entrepreneur Should Read in 2015
  • The Startup PlaybookSecrets of the Fastest-Growing Startups From Their Founding Entrepreneurs by David Kidder
  • Creativity, Inc.: Overcoming the Unseen Forces That Stand in the Way of True Inspiration by Ed Catmull
  • True North by Bill George and Peter Sims
  • Zero to One: Notes Startups, or How to Build the Future by Peter Thiel
  • ThinkerToys by Michael Michalko
  • Unbroken: A World War II Story of Survival, Resilience, and Redemption by Laura Hillenbrand
  • Team of Teams: New Rules of Engagement for a Complex World by Gen. (Ret.) Stan McChrystal, Chris Fussel, Tantum Collins, and David Silverman
  • Abundance: The Future is Better Than You Think by Peter Diamandis and Steven Kotlerb
  • Every book has some takeaway
 Next Slide