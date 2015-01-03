8 Books Every Entrepreneur Should Read in 2015

January 3, 2015 4 min read

My dad always used to tell me that the difference between the “you” now and the “you” 20 years from now will be the places you visit and the people you meet. I would also add baldness and gray hair to that, but they don’t sound as cool.

He was right. Whether you meet someone in person or read a book he or she authors, people are pivot points that enable learning and foster personal growth for others.

Since January marks the rush for New Year’s resolutions and personal "pivots," below are eight books every entrepreneur should read in 2015: