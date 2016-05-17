25 Bad Words That Make Other People Feel Inferior

May 17, 2016 8 min read

Did you know that in every language, there are more negative words than positive ones? It seems we need lots of words to describe our negative feelings, but we're content with a handful of positive ones.

For instance, researchers have found that most cultures have words for seven basic emotions: joy, fear, anger, sadness, disgust, shame and guilt.

That's one positive emotion, and six negative.

It's no wonder so many of us have a hard time keeping our negative comments in check. Over the past six months I've been working on the verbal language that I've been using that I don't even realize hurts others and in some cases makes them feel inferior. I even noticed that I've used a couple on my personal and business website. This is a "no-no" that I needed to fix.

This post will list 25 negative words you should avoid...so that you stop hurting, belittling and intimidating those around you!