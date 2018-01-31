6 Wise Success Tips From Top Leaders at the Davos Forum

Both men and women drove this point home throughout the week in Davos, from activist Malala Yousafzai to Alibaba founder and chairman Jack Ma.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau explained that women face a variety of barriers to career success, and that providing the same pay to men and women is just one step toward equality. Women do more part-time and unpaid work (such as in the household) than men, for example, and employers need to take this into account when considering (or passing over) female employees for certain opportunities.

"I’m talking about hiring, promoting and retaining more women,” Trudeau said. "Not because it’s the right thing to do, or the nice thing to do, but because it’s the smart thing to do."

Ma echoed these sentiments during another talk:

“Thirty-seven percent of senior management in Alibaba are women,” Ma said. “Part of the 'secret sauce' of our success is because we have so many women colleagues.”