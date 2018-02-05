Answers to 15 of the Most Common Job Search Questions

Looking for a job is complex. At each step you take -- writing a resume, drafting a cover letter, networking, interviewing, negotiating your salary and more -- there are a million different questions you could ask.
While we can’t answer all of the questions in a single blog post (believe me, that wouldn’t be fun for you or me) we can attempt to address some of the more frequent questions that come up. After pouring over Reddit, Quora, Google and other sites, we drafted a list of some of the most commonly asked job search questions and reached out to career experts to find the answers -- here are the results.
(By Emily Moore)