17 Motivational Leaders You Need to Follow on LinkedIn
LinkedIn is more than just an online networking site, resume repository and job-listing board. With 500 million users in more than 200 countries, the business-centric social media platform offers opportunities to connect with colleagues and also follow some of the world's leading luminaries in entrepreneurship, politics, philanthropy and many other fields.
If you are looking for some online inspiration between stints skimming LinkedIn's 10 million-plus active job posts or are simply curious about what Bill Gates reads in his spare time, consider following these LinkedIn Influencers.
Click through to see the leaders you need to follow for insights on everything from the work world to global warming.
(By Charlene Oldham)
Richard Branson
Ian Bremmer
James Caan
Deepak Chopra
Deepak Chopra -- perhaps America's best-known advocate for alternative and integrative medicine -- boasts more than 5.25 million LinkedIn followers. The prolific author has written more than 80 books on subjects including addiction, pregnancy and parenthood, weight loss and even golf. One of America's most popular motivational speakers, Chopra is also well-known as a meditation mentor to Oprah Winfrey, with whom he hosts periodic 21-Day Meditation Experiences centered around different themes. His LinkedIn content covers a variety of topics that touch on physical, mental and emotional well-being through detailed essays, often complete with footnotes. Learn from Chopra the benefits of maintaining work-life balance.
Bill Gates
Daniel Goleman
Adam Grant
Ryan Holmes
Sallie Krawcheck
Bernard Marr
Satya Nadella
Satya Nadella took the title of CEO at Microsoft nearly four years ago after joining the company in 1992 and rising through the ranks. He shares content about Microsoft's work with artificial technology, quantum computing and other heady tech topics with his 3 million LinkedIn followers. But Nadella's content also touches on politics, parenting a son with special needs, his childhood in India and how those life experiences have shaped his approach to business.
Tony Robbins
Gretchen Rubin
Liz Ryan
Jill Schlesinger
Gary Vaynerchuk
Jeff Weiner
As CEO of LinkedIn, it only makes sense that Jeff Weiner boasts an impressive 7.6 million followers who get his view of what's worth sharing on the web-based professional network. Weiner highlights content from LinkedIn's official blogs, likes interesting content by and about other top LinkedIn Influencers and shares posts touting favorite charities including DonorsChoose.org, for instance. He also peppers his activity feed with short insights on everything from Netflix originals to consumer tech trends.
Considering the sheer volume of material available online, it makes sense to rely on some social media-savvy experts to curate the content for you. And, if you need more suggestions, LinkedIn also offers lists of Top Influencers by year and by industry in case you want to take an even deeper dive into fields like education, healthcare, money and finance.