3 Things You Can Learn From Tesla's Rollercoaster Year

Elon Musk's car company has lessons for entrepreneurs about how to approach business during difficult times.

In 2017, Tesla installed the world’s largest battery in Australia and Elon Musk laid the plans that would successfully send his personal red Roadster to space. The company also dealt with questions about factory safety and discrimination lawsuits. So how did Tesla fare on the financial front during the last quarter of the year?

According to the company’s Q4 earnings report, the company brought in $3.29 billion in revenue and delivered a combined 28,425 Model S and Model X vehicles and 1,542 Model 3’s. The company reported that automotive revenue in Q4 went up by 36 percent over Q4 2016, due to a 35 percent increase in car deliveries.

Additionally, revenue for the energy generation and storage part of the company decreased by 6 percent in Q4 compared to Q3. Revenue for service also decreased by 5 percent compared to Q3 but increased by 81 percent compared to the fourth quarter of 2016.

Working to improve steadily on the bottleneck incidences that stalled Model 3 production in 2017, the company is planning to to manufacture 2,500 of the vehicles a week by the end of Q1 and 5,000 a week by the end of Q2.

So what can you learn from Tesla’s rollercoaster year?