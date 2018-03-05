5 Crazy Stories About Giving Two Weeks' Notice -- and What You Can Learn From Them

Sometimes, no matter how strong your work ethic, you’ll encounter hostility and negativity upon handing in your resignation letter. One employer, who prefers to remain anonymous, explains the reaction. She says the vast majority of employees “check out” after giving notice.

She continued to explain that once an employee announces they are leaving, they are, for all intents and purposes, gone. They will show up, usually arriving late, doing a minimum amount of work, extending their lunch hours or leaving early. Once they resign, they are not there to make life easier for the rest of the team. They are there for the two weeks of pay, which they feel entitled to if they show up.

Her words sound brutal. However, people who intend to change jobs experience this outlook from their employer fairly often.

Tip: Don’t get angry with a boss who assumes you’re there only for the paycheck. Instead, prove them wrong. Fulfill your obligations, tie off loose ends, and stay positive. Also try to remain quiet about where you’re headed next. Crowing your career move will only confirm your boss’s beliefs, not to mention discourage or embitter your work colleagues.