Inspiring Books Written by Women and for Women in Tech
For years, the tech or IT industry has been more of a boys’ club as very rarely did we see girls opting for engineering. But today, with the changing times, the graph of women in tech has grown by leaps and bounds, which has inspired and attracted many others to be a part of it.
Today the women in India have clearly chosen not to sacrifice their career choices for anything and follow the path of leadership in key roles. Wherein, the up and running technology industry has been the biggest game-changer for many women across the world.
Today, they are CEOs and founders of successfully established companies that are making a boom in the market, and they are the rising stars leading them.
They have not just inspired women to take the call of choosing their professions on their own but have done wonders in the industry with their work. Many tech women professionals and entrepreneurs have shared their riveting journeys to help and motivate others to raise the bar.
Here’s a look at the 5 most inspiring books written by the well-known women leaders in the technology industry to give you a motivation punch this evening.
Lean In – Sheryl Sandberg
One of the popular global women leaders, Facebook COO, Sheryl Sandberg, has written about her personal and professional journey giving an in-depth account of her life experiences while working in her book called ‘Lean in- Women, Work and the Will to Lead’. The book also includes her strong viewpoint about balancing work and family life as a women leader. Sandberg is also the founder of leanin.org, and is also a board member of other major companies like The Walt Disney and Survey Monkey.
Feminist Fight Club - Jessica Benett
Written by acclaimed journalist Jessica Benett, Feminist Fight Club is a book on survival of a women in the workplace. The book talks about the real-life battle of Benett with the blend of research, statistics and holistic advice for other working women. Feminist Fight Club has been a bestseller at its time, which is still the most preferred choice of working women across the world.
Hardball for women – By Pat Heim, Tammy Hughes and Susan Golant
Pat Heim’s Hardball for Women is again a bestseller of the 90s, which gained worldwide recognition for having inspired women entrepreneurs to do their best. The book focuses on the gender balance at workplace and how women can maintain that by empowering themselves to be a crucial part of an organization’s success. The book is an ideal read for every woman as Heim’s ideology to make women great leaders is outstanding.
Girl Code: Unlocking the Secrets to Success, Sanity and Happiness for the Female Entrepreneur
The Girl Code is an empowering book written by master life coach and motivational speaker, Cara Alwill Leyba who beautifully lays down her rules on building self-confidence, reconnect with your ‘why’ and teaches readers how to build a stellar career and an extraordinary life. This book is a good read for those women who have an entrepreneurial streak. It also suggests ways on how women in leadership roles can help other women in business.
Nice Girls Don’t Get the Corner Office: Unconscious Mistakes Women Make That Sabotage Their Careers
This book is a guide for women entrepreneurs to enhance their business skills through the tips shared by author, Dr. Lois Frankel. It gives an account of 101 unconscious mistakes committed by women in their business. Dr. Frankel spotted a unique set of behaviors that women learn in girlhood, which sabotage them as adults. The book has been a New York Times bestseller book of the 2014, which is now been revised with updated facts and information.