Books

More From This Topic

Holiday Gift Ideas for That Special Little Kidpreneur at Home
Kidpreneurs

Holiday Gift Ideas for That Special Little Kidpreneur at Home

Junior wants to start a dog-washing business? A lemonade stand? There are great kids' books out there to help.
Adam Witty | 5 min read
Make Headway on Your Book (Finally) With These Simple Tips
Writing

Make Headway on Your Book (Finally) With These Simple Tips

Brian Tracy has a few suggestions to help reignite motivation.
Brian Tracy | 2 min read
The Billion-Dollar Business Behind the 'Harry Potter' Franchise (Infographic)
Harry Potter

The Billion-Dollar Business Behind the 'Harry Potter' Franchise (Infographic)

Warner Brothers knows all about fantastic profits and where to find them.
Matthew McCreary | 1 min read
12 Books for Goal-Oriented Entrepreneurs
Continuous Learning

12 Books for Goal-Oriented Entrepreneurs

People have been writing about overcoming our inner inertia for a long time.
Deep Patel | 8 min read
Editor in Chief Jason Feifer's 5 Favorite Must-Reads for October
Books

Editor in Chief Jason Feifer's 5 Favorite Must-Reads for October

Looking for a new book or just an article? Check out our editor in chief's recommendations this month.
Entrepreneur Staff | 4 min read
My Book and Baby Are Due the Same Day! Follow Along on My Journey. Episode 14: New York Fashion Week.
Fashion

My Book and Baby Are Due the Same Day! Follow Along on My Journey. Episode 14: New York Fashion Week.

Jessica Abo brings her book to life with a runway at New York Fashion Week.
Jessica Abo | 2 min read
My Book and Baby Are Due the Same Day! Follow Along on My Journey. Episode 13: Launch Time
Books

My Book and Baby Are Due the Same Day! Follow Along on My Journey. Episode 13: Launch Time

Jessica takes us along as she breaks down her book launch.
Jessica Abo | 1 min read
Bob Woodward's 'Fear' Is the Latest Example of How the Trump Bump Seems to Be Boosting Nonfiction Book Sales
Books

Bob Woodward's 'Fear' Is the Latest Example of How the Trump Bump Seems to Be Boosting Nonfiction Book Sales

People have been reading nonfiction in increasing numbers since 2013.
Lydia Belanger | 5 min read
My Book and Baby Are Due the Same Day! Follow Along on My Journey. Episode 12: Working Mama.
Books

My Book and Baby Are Due the Same Day! Follow Along on My Journey. Episode 12: Working Mama.

Jessica Abo talks about the final stage of the book process and how she's getting ready for her fashion show with a newborn.
Jessica Abo | 2 min read
Finally Start Adding Pages to Your Book With These Simple Tips
Books

Finally Start Adding Pages to Your Book With These Simple Tips

With an outline to guide you, you're off to the races.
Brian Tracy | 2 min read
While print books are not as popular as they used to be as the medium of choice for information and leisure, books are still viable as a means of entertainment and knowledge. Many entrepreneurs cite books that have been influential on their leadership style and practices, and some have written books that have become bestsellers, including Robert Kiyosaki’s Rich Dad Poor Dad, Zig Ziglar’s The Secrets of Closing the Sale and Sheryl Sandberg’s Lean In.
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.