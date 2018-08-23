While print books are not as popular as they used to be as the medium of choice for information and leisure, books are still viable as a means of entertainment and knowledge. Many entrepreneurs cite books that have been influential on their leadership style and practices, and some have written books that have become bestsellers, including Robert Kiyosaki’s Rich Dad Poor Dad, Zig Ziglar’s The Secrets of Closing the Sale and Sheryl Sandberg’s Lean In.