Books
Books
The Stress-Free Process of Publishing an Amazon Ebook
Your ebook could be making sales earlier than later with these tips.
More From This Topic
Kidpreneurs
Holiday Gift Ideas for That Special Little Kidpreneur at Home
Junior wants to start a dog-washing business? A lemonade stand? There are great kids' books out there to help.
Writing
Make Headway on Your Book (Finally) With These Simple Tips
Brian Tracy has a few suggestions to help reignite motivation.
Harry Potter
The Billion-Dollar Business Behind the 'Harry Potter' Franchise (Infographic)
Warner Brothers knows all about fantastic profits and where to find them.
Continuous Learning
12 Books for Goal-Oriented Entrepreneurs
People have been writing about overcoming our inner inertia for a long time.
Books
Editor in Chief Jason Feifer's 5 Favorite Must-Reads for October
Looking for a new book or just an article? Check out our editor in chief's recommendations this month.
Fashion
My Book and Baby Are Due the Same Day! Follow Along on My Journey. Episode 14: New York Fashion Week.
Jessica Abo brings her book to life with a runway at New York Fashion Week.
Books
My Book and Baby Are Due the Same Day! Follow Along on My Journey. Episode 13: Launch Time
Jessica takes us along as she breaks down her book launch.
Books
Bob Woodward's 'Fear' Is the Latest Example of How the Trump Bump Seems to Be Boosting Nonfiction Book Sales
People have been reading nonfiction in increasing numbers since 2013.
Books
My Book and Baby Are Due the Same Day! Follow Along on My Journey. Episode 12: Working Mama.
Jessica Abo talks about the final stage of the book process and how she's getting ready for her fashion show with a newborn.
Books
Finally Start Adding Pages to Your Book With These Simple Tips
With an outline to guide you, you're off to the races.
While print books are not as popular as they used to be as the medium of choice for information and leisure, books are still viable as a means of entertainment and knowledge. Many entrepreneurs cite books that have been influential on their leadership style and practices, and some have written books that have become bestsellers, including Robert Kiyosaki’s Rich Dad Poor Dad, Zig Ziglar’s The Secrets of Closing the Sale and Sheryl Sandberg’s Lean In.