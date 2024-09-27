Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Any entrepreneur knows this struggle: There's so much to do and so little time to get it done. According to Zippia, the average business owner works more than 50 hours per week, meaning most of your week is likely dedicated to your growing business. Another unfortunate fact? You probably don't have much time to work on your personal growth outside of work.

Time is money, which is why you might appreciate Headway Premium. This app helps entrepreneurs fit daily learning into their busy schedules by providing 15-minute summaries of full-length nonfiction books. Lifetime access is now on sale for $44.99 (reg. $299) with code HEADWAY for only two more days.

Daily self-growth made easy for entrepreneurs

You might think you don't have time to open up a 300-page book and learn something new. However, Headway changes the learning and reading game, making it more attainable—regardless of your work schedule. You might just learn fun facts like how honey never spoils and how platypuses actually sweat milk.

Whether you're interested in health, sports and fitness, happiness, society and tech, spirituality, or have a favorite celebrity personality, Headway takes the best ideas and tips from complete nonfiction books. Read Steve Jobs' biography in record time, learn finance strategies to rival Warren Buffet's, or get the lowdown on the best vegan recipes—Headway makes it possible to learn something new in 15 minutes or less.

Browse through Headway's incredible library of 1,500+ book summaries, which is regularly updated every month. As you keep engaging with Headway's summaries, you can get personalized recommendations based on your interests. Keep your learning motivation going by completing challenges and gaining achievements.

Daily learning is possible for entrepreneurs, no matter how much of your week focuses on your business.

Just get a lifetime subscription to Headway Premium for $44.99 when you enter code HEADWAY at checkout. This offer ends September 29 at 11:59 p.m. Pacific. Act now while supplies are available.

StackSocial prices subject to change.