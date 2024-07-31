Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Finding time for personal and professional development can be challenging for anyone, let alone an entrepreneur. According to Zippia, the average business owner works over 50 hours per week. This doesn't leave much time to work on your professional or personal growth.

The Headway Premium app offers a terrific solution, providing key ideas and insights from the world's best nonfiction bestsellers in a fun and easy-to-digest format. Whether you're looking to enhance your career or pursue different avenues of personal growth, Headway makes it simple to learn and stay motivated, even on the go.

With more than 20 million downloads, Headway Premium gives you access to the essential concepts and key takeaways from a vast selection of over 1,500 nonfiction bestsellers with thousands of actionable tips. Between 30 and 50 summaries are added monthly.

This streamlined approach allows you to absorb valuable knowledge in minutes, making it ideal for busy professionals who want to stay informed without dedicating hours to traditional reading. One of the best features is the wide variety of topics it offers. From finances and business strategies to health and wellness, there's something for nearly every facet of life.

Headway also gives you options when it comes to how you want your summaries. You can read them on the train after work or listen to them while you drive home for the day (or both). You can even download summaries to have ready for when you know you'll be offline for a while.

It also features personalized recommendations based on your goals and gamification, which is an effective learning strategy that aims to keep things fun. In fact, Headway has 4.5/5 stars on the App Store.

While summaries don't replace reading the actual book, they can be a great way to get familiar with your topic of choice and gain new skills.

While summaries don't replace reading the actual book, they can be a great way to get familiar with your topic of choice and gain new skills.



