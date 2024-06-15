Get All Access for $5/mo

By Entrepreneur Store Edited by Jason Fell

Entrepreneurs who want their businesses to be in a constant state of growth often try to take the same approach to their personal lives. The more you learn and take in, the more knowledge you'll have to expand your business and find new opportunities. At the same time, running and starting businesses is time-consuming, so reading can be tough to fit in.

During a special, limited-time sale, you can get this lifetime subscription to Headway Premium on sale for only $59.99 (reg. $299).

Headway is a mobile app that gives users like busy entrepreneurs easy access to fun summaries of non-fiction bestsellers. These approximately 15-minute reads are designed to help you glean key insights and ideas from what's being summarized.

Busy entrepreneurs can use this tool to pick up bits of knowledge in between meetings and to figure out which books are most likely worth taking the time to read in full. The app also makes it fun with daily insights, motivational widgets, and earning streaks based on how much you're reading.

It's important to note that these summaries are not replacements for full reads, but they can get you started and help you make a lot of fun discoveries. Headway is rated 4.5/5 stars on the App Store and 4.4/5 stars on the Google Play Store. It's also used by more than 12 million people, which suggests there's a lot to be valued here.

If you're a busy professional looking to increase your reading and learning, consider this deal.

Take this special opportunity to pick up this lifetime subscription to Headway Premium on sale for only $59.99 (reg. $299).

