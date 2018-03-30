33 Powerful Women Share Their Hopes and Dreams for the Leaders of the Future

"It may sound cliche, but I hope to see more young people following their dreams. Growing up where I grew up, in the Harlem community, dreams were a luxury that a lot of people couldn't afford to have. That's a big reason why it's so important to me to have Harlem Chocolate Factory represent this thriving community and what can happen when you follow your passions. Everything we make is inspired by Harlem and its history and in return I hope we can inspire the next generation.
If you're lucky enough to have a dream, you should follow it. I think so many young people are afraid to ask for help, and just follow the path that's been laid out for them, but you can use the resources that are available to you to follow the path you desire.
Education is also another essential component. It's important to arm yourself with as much information as possible, and that can come through traditional methods like school or mentorship. No matter what your dream is, you need to have the drive to follow through and if you're doing something you truly love you will have the resilience to succeed as long as you arm yourself with the proper tools."