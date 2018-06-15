Sectors That Could face Maximum Smart Technology Disruption in India
You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.
With disruptive technology viz the Internet-of-Things (IoT), Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), Blockchain no longer remaining buzzwords, but finding application in the real world; it becomes imminent that technologists employ these for societal benefit. The biggest advantage that these technology elements offer is the ability to work (and crunch) with enormous data.
In this regard, Entrepreneur India explores a list of sectors, which are believed by data scientists and entrpreneurs alike, to face maximum disruption with respect to makiing lives of people easier whilst introducing the "automation" touch. Check out these sectors in the slides below. These are only a few of the sectors and are not exhaustive:
Healthcare
Healthcare is one area believed, by both data scientists as well as medical professionals, as facing the maximum positive impact from next-gen technology. Entrepreneurs believe that a cumbersome layer (maintaining patient records and referral by doctors) could be simplified such that the total time to generate a diagnosis report and a dcotor getting access to this report is minimized to a great extent whilst making facilities accessible to even the remotest fo areas.
Also, healthcare costs are also believed to become relatively affordable once India has full working disruptive technology models.
Agriculture
Another area is agriculture. AI, ML, and the IoT hold good potential for empowering farmers make critical decisons such as harvest-related, and also derive insights on the right prices for their produce; bypassing middlemen.
Technology has also resulted in the development fo effective cold-storage facilities (and warehousing) for farmers to store their produce. The number of agritech startups having mushroomed today is a great example of the potential agriculture holds for adapting disruptive technology.
Retail Stores
At this juncture, a lot of research is taking place on incorporating smart technology by teh retail store chains across India. Though some of them have adapted the concepts, it is yet to be by the vast majority. Nonetheless, the biggest advantage that smart retail stores offer customers is driving the right buying decisions by offering holistic comparisons between products.