Sectors That Could face Maximum Smart Technology Disruption in India

Problem solving, smartly, is the key here

June 15, 2018 3 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

With disruptive technology viz the Internet-of-Things (IoT), Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), Blockchain no longer remaining buzzwords, but finding application in the real world; it becomes imminent that technologists employ these for societal benefit. The biggest advantage that these technology elements offer is the ability to work (and crunch) with enormous data.

In this regard, Entrepreneur India explores a list of sectors, which are believed by data scientists and entrpreneurs alike, to face maximum disruption with respect to makiing lives of people easier whilst introducing the "automation" touch. Check out these sectors in the slides below. These are only a few of the sectors and are not exhaustive: