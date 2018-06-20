How Mark Zuckerberg and Tim Cook and More Are Reacting to Separation of Children and Parents At U.S. Border

Many tech leaders are speaking out against the policy.

June 20, 2018

Business leaders are speaking out about the Trump Administration’s policy of separating migrant children from their parents at the US-Mexico border.

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella

In a Linkedin post sharing an email circulated among employees, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella wrote, “I am appalled at the abhorrent policy of separating immigrant children from their families at the southern border of the U.S … This new policy implemented on the border is simply cruel and abusive, and we are standing for change … We will always stand for immigration policies that preserve every person’s dignity and human rights. That means standing with every immigrant who works at Microsoft and standing for change in the inhumane treatment of children at the U.S. border today.”

Apple CEO Tim Cook

In an interview with The Irish Times, Apple CEO Tim Cook said, “It’s heartbreaking to see the images and hear the sounds of the kids. Kids are the most vulnerable people in any society. I think that what’s happening is inhumane, it needs to stop.”

Facebook co-founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg

Mark Zuckerberg, in a post on Facebook shared that he is donating and raising money for organizations to help migrant families such as Texas Civil Rights Project and RAICES

Twitter co-founder and CEO Jack Dorsey

After asking what could be done to help, Twitter CEO and co-founder Jack Dorsey shared that he also donated funds to RAICES

Airbnb co-founders Brian Chesky, Joe Gebbia and Nathan Blecharczyk

Airbnb founders Brian Chesky, Joe Gebbia and Nathan Blecharczyk shared their thoughts in a statement on Twitter.

Ripping children from their parents’ arms is cruel. This policy must end. pic.twitter.com/R2b3FXtxqU — Brian Chesky (@bchesky) June 18, 2018

Box CEO Aaron Levie

Box CEO Aaron Levie did the same, writing, “The act of separating families at the border is inhumane and un-American. We cannot let this continue. We need our government to address immigration in a compassionate and scalable way now.”

The act of separating families at the border is inhumane and un-American. We cannot let this continue. We need our government to address immigration in a compassionate and scalable way *now*. — Aaron Levie (@levie) June 19, 2018

YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki

YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki also took to Twitter, calling the policy heartbreaking, and sharing resources for how people can help.

Regardless of your politics, it's heartbreaking to see what's happening to families at the border. Here are some ways you can help: https://t.co/IFVG6g8AKO — Susan Wojcicki (@SusanWojcicki) June 19, 2018

Google CEO Sundar Pichai

Google CEO Sundar Pichai did the same, urgining the administration to keep families together.

The stories and images of families being separated at the border are gut-wrenching. Urging our government to work together to find a better, more humane way that is reflective of our values as a nation. #keepfamiliestogether — Sundar Pichai (@sundarpichai) June 19, 2018

Ayah Bdeir, founder and CEO of littleBits

LittleBits founder and CEO Ayah Bdeir took to Twitter to share that the company will be donating 20 percent of our direct sales this week to the American Civil Liberties Union in order to provide legal support to migrant children.