What Founders Can Learn From The World's First Trillion-Dollar Company

Leaders at Apple understand the importance of a healthy workplace

August 6, 2018 3 min read

Tim Cook has had an unforgettable year. First it became the world's third-largest mobile phone manufacturer after Samsung and Huawei and now it has reached the milestone of $1-trillion market value, the first US company to do so. In a memo sent to 120,000 employees, Cook credited Apple co-founder Steve Jobs and thanked workers for their efforts in helping the company reach the historic mark.

“It's you, our team, that makes Apple great and our success is due to your hard work, dedication and passion. I am deeply humbled by what you do, and it's the privilege of a lifetime to work alongside you,” Cook said in a memo.

Leaders at Apple have always embraced the idea of treating their employees as their best customers. After all, employee performance is critical to the success of any business. According to Fortune Annual Survey 2017, for the past 10 years in a row, Apple has been considered as the most admired company in the world.

We take a look at some instances when the chiefs of the biggest technology company have gone a step ahead to ensure the well-being of their employees.