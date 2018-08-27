How Many Balls Do They Use at the US Open? 14 Amazing Facts You Didn't Know.

Take a look at the mind-blowing numbers behind the big tennis event.

August 27, 2018 3 min read

This year marks the 50th anniversary of the US Open, the nation's premier tennis event that takes place in Queens, N.Y. While millions will watch the likes of Nadal, Federer and Wozniacki battling it out on TV, computers and devices, ticket holders heading out to the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center this year will experience not only incredible tennis, but will be hit with a crazy array of food options, interactive installations, appearances by tennis legends and did we mention food options? There will a lot of those, which you can learn more about from Iron Chef Masaharu Morimoto, who is feeding both fans and players. (Watch our interview with him here.)

Take a look at some of the incredible numbers that add up to the 2018 US Open.

