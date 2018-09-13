Health and Wellness

Five Ways to Keep Office Burnout at Bay

Poor leadership and unclear direction is the top reason for stress at workplace, says study
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Five Ways to Keep Office Burnout at Bay
Image credit: Shutterstock
Features Editor, Entrepreneur APAC
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

 

Burnout can happen to the best of us. Growing competition and workload can lead to prolonged stress. This, in turn, can cause lack of motivation, lead to decreased job confidence, and negative thinking, all of which can lower the quality of life beyond the workspace.

There’s overwhelming evidence on how bad burnout is for health. A new study of around 10,000 tech workers, which was conducted in August by the anonymous community app Blind, found that the top reason for burnout among employees is poor leadership and unclear direction. The other reasons, the study says, are overwork, toxic culture, and insufficient reward benefits.

How do you fight burnout at the workplace? Here are five ways:

Start Slideshow
Five Ways to Keep Office Burnout at Bay

Exercise

Exercise

Over the years, studies have shown that even 30 minutes of physical activity like running, yoga or walking can help people distress. Yes, it is really that simple.
 

Next Slide
Five Ways to Keep Office Burnout at Bay

Control

Control

In the book Banishing Burnout: Six Strategies for Improving Your Relationship with Work, Michael P. Leiter and Christina Maslach say that burnout can happen “if the workload is too much, too complex, too urgent, or just too awful”. The cause behind this is, they say, “you are experiencing problems in authority and influence." To address this issue, people have to use a control strategy. “This strategy will first help you identify which category of mismatch is the biggest problem for you—being micromanaged, ineffective leaders, or ineffective teams. It will then point you to the appropriate objectives for taking action—increasing autonomy, shared leadership, team rehab—and lay out the steps of your own action plan.”

Next Slide
Five Ways to Keep Office Burnout at Bay

Work-life Balance

Work-life Balance

Hobby, sports or even a cooking class—look for something besides work to engage yourself. It will not only help you relax but also improve your cognitive skills.

Next Slide
Five Ways to Keep Office Burnout at Bay

Logout

Logout

 

Staying connected can help boost productivity but it can also strip you off your time outside the workplace. Set boundaries by unplugging devices during the evening and don’t check emails before sleeping. It will ensure a good night’s sleep.

 

Next Slide
Five Ways to Keep Office Burnout at Bay

Sleep, sleep, sleep

Sleep, sleep, sleep

 

Poor sleep is known to impact work performance and quality of life, in general. A study says less than six hours of sleep could be a risk factor for burnout. So sleep well, and improve all areas of life.

Next Article
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

  • Five Ways to Keep Office Burnout at Bay
  • Exercise
  • Control
  • Work-life Balance
  • Logout
  • Sleep, sleep, sleep
 Next Slide