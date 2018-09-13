Five Ways to Keep Office Burnout at Bay

Poor leadership and unclear direction is the top reason for stress at workplace, says study

September 13, 2018 2 min read

Burnout can happen to the best of us. Growing competition and workload can lead to prolonged stress. This, in turn, can cause lack of motivation, lead to decreased job confidence, and negative thinking, all of which can lower the quality of life beyond the workspace.

There’s overwhelming evidence on how bad burnout is for health. A new study of around 10,000 tech workers, which was conducted in August by the anonymous community app Blind, found that the top reason for burnout among employees is poor leadership and unclear direction. The other reasons, the study says, are overwork, toxic culture, and insufficient reward benefits.

How do you fight burnout at the workplace? Here are five ways: