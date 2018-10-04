Million-Dollar Hangover: The 11 Most Expensive Bottles of Booze

Its makers explained its price tag upon release in 2008: "We have decided to offer the first coconut brandy bottle ever for $1,000,000 to the public. This bottle will be signed and numbered by the founder of our distillery and will come with a certificate of authenticity. The purchaser will be provided with a luxury trip and personal security for the bottle.”