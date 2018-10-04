Million-Dollar Hangover: The 11 Most Expensive Bottles of Booze
These drinks are never on the house. In fact, most of them cost more than an actual house. From the rarity of what's inside them to the diamonds bedazzling their outsides, drink in the most over-the-top bottles of tipple ever produced.
Remy Martin Black Pearl Louis XIII, $165,000
Bowmore 1957, $165,000
Per Chilled, “The famed Islay distillery’s offering spent its first 43 years in a sherry cask and the last 11 in a bourbon cask.” The design of the glass and platinum bottles “pay tribute to the splashing ocean swells that crash against Bowmore’s barrel house on a daily basis.”
Bombay Sapphire Revelation, $200,000
Thrillist says that the bottle is the main attraction here. “Artist Karim Rashid designed five unique bottles featuring Baccarat crystal and adorned with diamonds and sapphires.”
Nun’s Island, Galway Distillery, 20-Year-Old Pure Pot Still Whiskey, $200,000
Chilled explains that the whiskey “was distilled in the 1800’s and is known as being one of the smoothest, tastiest whiskies in existence.” They say that there are no known unopened bottles left on the planet.
The Dalmore 62, $215,000
The “62” represents the fact that this whiskey spent 62 years in a cask before it was bottled, according to Thrillist. And only 12 bottles were produced.
Armand de Brignac Rosé 30L Midas, $275,000
Mendis Coconut Brandy, $1 million
Its makers explained its price tag upon release in 2008: "We have decided to offer the first coconut brandy bottle ever for $1,000,000 to the public. This bottle will be signed and numbered by the founder of our distillery and will come with a certificate of authenticity. The purchaser will be provided with a luxury trip and personal security for the bottle.”
Macallan Valerio Adami 1926, $1.1 million
Henri IV Dudognon Heritage Cognac Grande Champagne, $2 million
This is one of the rarest Cognacs in the world, says Thrillist. “Named to pay homage to King Henri IV, the only thing rarer than the Cognac is the bottle itself. This sterling platinum and 24-carat gold bottle is covered in over 6,000 diamonds.”
Pasión Azteca, Platinum Liquor Bottle by Tequila Ley, $3.5 million
Is four-year-old tequila inside a bottle encrusted with over 6,000 diamonds really worth it? This is a decision that most of us will never have to make.
