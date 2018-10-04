Alcohol

Million-Dollar Hangover: The 11 Most Expensive Bottles of Booze

To reach this top shelf, you're going to need a helicopter.
Million-Dollar Hangover: The 11 Most Expensive Bottles of Booze
Image credit: Louis XIII
Entrepreneur Staff
3 min read

These drinks are never on the house. In fact, most of them cost more than an actual house. From the rarity of what's inside them to the diamonds bedazzling their outsides, drink in the most over-the-top bottles of tipple ever produced.

Related: Here's What Happens When You Open a $3,000 Bottle of Scotch

Start Slideshow
Million-Dollar Hangover: The 11 Most Expensive Bottles of Booze

Remy Martin Black Pearl Louis XIII, $165,000

Remy Martin Black Pearl Louis XIII, $165,000
Image credit: Louis XIII
Per Chilled, “This Cognac is a blend of 1,200 Eaux-de-vie that have been aged from 40 to 115 years. Only 786 decanters were made as that is the amount of Cognac contained within a single tiercon or barrel.”
Next Slide
Million-Dollar Hangover: The 11 Most Expensive Bottles of Booze

Bowmore 1957, $165,000

Bowmore 1957, $165,000
Image credit: Bowmore

Per Chilled, “The famed Islay distillery’s offering spent its first 43 years in a sherry cask and the last 11 in a bourbon cask.” The design of the glass and platinum bottles “pay tribute to the splashing ocean swells that crash against Bowmore’s barrel house on a daily basis.”

Related: The Booze Industry Could Get a $100 Billion Boost from the Rise of Driverless Cars and Car-Sharing

Next Slide
Million-Dollar Hangover: The 11 Most Expensive Bottles of Booze

Bombay Sapphire Revelation, $200,000

Bombay Sapphire Revelation, $200,000
Image credit: Bombay Sapphire

Thrillist says that the bottle is the main attraction here. “Artist Karim Rashid designed five unique bottles featuring Baccarat crystal and adorned with diamonds and sapphires.”

Next Slide
Million-Dollar Hangover: The 11 Most Expensive Bottles of Booze

Nun’s Island, Galway Distillery, 20-Year-Old Pure Pot Still Whiskey, $200,000

Nun’s Island, Galway Distillery, 20-Year-Old Pure Pot Still Whiskey, $200,000
Image credit: Galway Whiskey

Chilled explains that the whiskey “was distilled in the 1800’s and is known as being one of the smoothest, tastiest whiskies in existence.” They say that there are no known unopened bottles left on the planet.

Related: 7 Secrets of Running the Bar of Your Dreams

Next Slide
Million-Dollar Hangover: The 11 Most Expensive Bottles of Booze

The Dalmore 62, $215,000

The Dalmore 62, $215,000
Image credit: Dalmore

The “62” represents the fact that this whiskey spent 62 years in a cask before it was bottled, according to Thrillist. And only 12 bottles were produced.

Next Slide
Million-Dollar Hangover: The 11 Most Expensive Bottles of Booze

Armand de Brignac Rosé 30L Midas, $275,000

Armand de Brignac Rosé 30L Midas, $275,000
Image credit: Armand De Brignac
Vegas Eater describes this bottled river of Rosé as the largest ever produced, containing, “the equivalent of 40 regular-sized 750-ml bottles.” It weighs 100 pounds and stands over four feet tall. Who’s ready to party?
Next Slide
Million-Dollar Hangover: The 11 Most Expensive Bottles of Booze

Mendis Coconut Brandy, $1 million

Mendis Coconut Brandy, $1 million
Image credit: Mendis

Its makers explained its price tag upon release in 2008: "We have decided to offer the first coconut brandy bottle ever for $1,000,000 to the public. This bottle will be signed and numbered by the founder of our distillery and will come with a certificate of authenticity. The purchaser will be provided with a luxury trip and personal security for the bottle.”

Next Slide
Million-Dollar Hangover: The 11 Most Expensive Bottles of Booze

Macallan Valerio Adami 1926, $1.1 million

Macallan Valerio Adami 1926, $1.1 million
Image credit: Bonhams
As described in The New York Times, “The bottle’s value emanates in part from a link with an Italian. The Macallan, a Scottish distillery, commissioned the pop artist Valerio Adami to design a label for the whisky, which was bottled in 1986 after aging for 60 years.” The Times goes on to explain that only 24 bottles were made, 12 with labels by Valerio Adami and 12 with labels by another artist, Peter Blake.
Next Slide
Million-Dollar Hangover: The 11 Most Expensive Bottles of Booze

Henri IV Dudognon Heritage Cognac Grande Champagne, $2 million

Henri IV Dudognon Heritage Cognac Grande Champagne, $2 million
Image credit: Tequila Ley

This is one of the rarest Cognacs in the world, says Thrillist. “Named to pay homage to King Henri IV, the only thing rarer than the Cognac is the bottle itself. This sterling platinum and 24-carat gold bottle is covered in over 6,000 diamonds.”

Next Slide
Million-Dollar Hangover: The 11 Most Expensive Bottles of Booze

Pasión Azteca, Platinum Liquor Bottle by Tequila Ley, $3.5 million

Pasión Azteca, Platinum Liquor Bottle by Tequila Ley, $3.5 million
Image credit: Tequila Ley

Is four-year-old tequila inside a bottle encrusted with over 6,000 diamonds really worth it? This is a decision that most of us will never have to make.

Related: 7 Salty Business Secrets From Celebrity Entrepreneur and Tequila Titan Rande Gerber

Next Slide
Million-Dollar Hangover: The 11 Most Expensive Bottles of Booze

D’Amalfi Limoncello Supreme, $44 million

D’Amalfi Limoncello Supreme, $44 million
Image credit: Antica Distilleria Russo
It’s not some much what is in the bottle as what is on it, explains Luxury Launches. “Exclusively designed bottle of D’ Amalfi Limoncello Supreme outshines with three single cut flawless diamonds that total up to 13 cts on the neck. The body contains one of the world’s rarest diamonds which is sized 18.5 cts.”
Next Article
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

  • Million-Dollar Hangover: The 11 Most Expensive Bottles of Booze
  • 1. Remy Martin Black Pearl Louis XIII, $165,000
  • 2. Bowmore 1957, $165,000
  • 3. Bombay Sapphire Revelation, $200,000
  • 4. Nun’s Island, Galway Distillery, 20-Year-Old Pure Pot Still Whiskey, $200,000
  • 5. The Dalmore 62, $215,000
  • 6. Armand de Brignac Rosé 30L Midas, $275,000
  • 7. Mendis Coconut Brandy, $1 million
  • 8. Macallan Valerio Adami 1926, $1.1 million
  • 9. Henri IV Dudognon Heritage Cognac Grande Champagne, $2 million
  • 10. Pasión Azteca, Platinum Liquor Bottle by Tequila Ley, $3.5 million
  • 11. D’Amalfi Limoncello Supreme, $44 million
 Next Slide