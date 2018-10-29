Say Ni Hao to China's Biggest Ever Unicorns

China is home to 164 unicorns, of which at least 10 are super unicorns, says the 2017 China Unicorn Enterprise Development Report

October 29, 2018 4 min read

The next big lead after the US, China, is gearing up to become the “world leader” in the startup ecosystem with one of the highest valuations of startups.

The country is undoubtedly on the first spot in the Asia Pacific region with 80 per cent of all unicorns in Asia, as per the July report of CB Insights, this year. As the unicorn fever is gripping China, the government is pushing its techno-nationalism in the country’s startup ecosystem.

China is home to 164 unicorns, of which at least 10 are super unicorns, says the 2017 China Unicorn Enterprise Development Report, which was released by the Ministry of Science and Technology. A “super unicorn” has a valuation of more than $10 billion. In fact, the Ministry of Science and Technology report, if it is to be believed, would put China far ahead of the US as a unicorn habitat.

While a lot of startups in the world are going for Initial Public Offers, China’s startups have attained $100 billion valuations without going public. In fact, the government of China is making a room for enormous growth of startups in the world. In one of the key initiatives, the government is trying to encourage the country’s most innovative startups by making it easier for them to list on mainland bourses.

Here we take a look at China’s super unicorns that are leading a new wave of technocrats in the world.