Entrepreneur India Weekend Guide: Find Peace-Solace in Art, Craft & Culture Like Never Before

What's happening in the field of art and culture in Mumbai, Delhi, Bangalore, and Ahmedabad
Entrepreneur India Weekend Guide: Find Peace-Solace in Art, Craft & Culture Like Never Before
Image credit: Pixabay/ Facebook
There is something soothing about art and culture that often touches our soul. Art, craft, culture, isn’t entertainment. It isn’t a magnificent thing that displays our magnum wealth.

The three represent life and things beyond it. It brings an enchanting tale of who we were and who we were. What happened to us over time and how has our lives changed. The uniqueness these three bring changes the way we look at life and artefacts around it.

Pablo Picasso simply said, “The purpose of art is washing the dust of daily life off your souls.”

So this weekend Entrepreneur India- Lifestyle brings you everything happening in art, craft and culture. Make a pick and experience some solace, because you deserve it.

Entrepreneur India Weekend Guide: Find Peace-Solace in Art, Craft & Culture Like Never Before

Mumbai- Invest In Art For A Cause

Mumbai- Invest In Art For A Cause
Image credit: Pixabay

‘Colours of Life’ has kick-started. This 10-day-long exhibition brings100 artists like Datta Bhansode, Ajay De, Arzan Khambatta, Bina Aziz, Brinda Chudasama Miller, Charan Sharma, Gogi Saroj Pal, Gurcharan Singh, HR Das, and Jaideep Mehrotra. If you want to invest in artwork this is the best time as all artwork will be available at an affordably priced. Organised by the Cancer Patients Aid Association (CPAA), the proceeds from the sale will be donated for the treatment of underprivileged cancer patients. How cool is that?

When: Till 27th November, 11 am to 7 pm

Where: Cymroza Art Gallery, Breach Candy

Entry: Free

Entrepreneur India Weekend Guide: Find Peace-Solace in Art, Craft & Culture Like Never Before

Delhi- The Allure Of India

Delhi- The Allure Of India
Image credit: Artculturefestival.in

History is one thing that can absorb everyones attention. The Allure Of India is the place to witness the art of Mughal era and European perspective. This event documents work flourished in our country between the 17th and early-20th centuries. This Indo-European style of painting gives us a glimpse of our royal heritage.

When: Until 25th November 

Where: Bikaner House, Pandara Road, India Gate

Entry: Free

Entrepreneur India Weekend Guide: Find Peace-Solace in Art, Craft & Culture Like Never Before

Bangalore - It’s Play Time

Bangalore - It’s Play Time
Image credit: Jagriti

Algorithms and machines have affected humanity in a way none of us can think of. 'Beeti Baat Ki Tahqiqaat' is a play, where you will witness Dr Arnold Dorje decodes and figure out the usage of chromoscope.

Where: Jagriti Theatre, near Adarsh Palm Meadows, Whitefield

When: 23rd November, 8 pm

Entry: INR 300 (www.bookmyshow.com)

Entrepreneur India Weekend Guide: Find Peace-Solace in Art, Craft & Culture Like Never Before

Ahmedabad - Single, Not Despo!

Ahmedabad - Single, Not Despo!
Image credit: The Project Cafe

Who said thinking dirty was a taboo? The city of Ahmedabad brings an evening where you can freely talk about your wild thoughts and fantasies without any restriction.

When: 24th November, 06.00 PM - 08.00 PM

Where: The Project Café, Yellow house no 7, Near Polytechnic College, Ahmedabad.

Entry: Age no bar!

Entrepreneur India Weekend Guide: Find Peace-Solace in Art, Craft & Culture Like Never Before

Mumbai- Us Jazz 2018

Mumbai- Us Jazz 2018
Image credit: US Jazz 2018

The Countdown has begun for Jus Jazz 2018 Concert in Mumbai. Featuring US Pianist John Di Martino and Trumpeter Warren Vache Quartet, get high on jazz like never before.

When: 27th November, 8:00 pm

Where: Bal Gandharva Rang Mandir, Bandra (West)

Entry: 750 onwards, (www.bookmyshow.com)

Entrepreneur India Weekend Guide: Find Peace-Solace in Art, Craft & Culture Like Never Before

Bangalore- Classic Dance To Raise Funds

Bangalore- Classic Dance To Raise Funds
Image credit: Pixabay

What better than performing and entertaining your viewers for a noble cause? The occasion Kala Nadam brings together classical dancers from various cities to raise funds for the poor. This year the festival is supporting Swanthana, a NGO that takes care of 50 girls with multiple disabilities. From a Bharatanatyam, Kathak piece to and an Odissi dance, witness some great performances.

When: 23rd November, 6pm-8pm

Where: ADA Rangamandira, No 109, JC Road

Entry: Free

Entrepreneur India Weekend Guide: Find Peace-Solace in Art, Craft & Culture Like Never Before

Ahmedabad- Celebrate The Heritage Week

Ahmedabad- Celebrate The Heritage Week
Image credit: Facebook

A heritage week that guarantees adventure and excitement to the fullest. ‘Dhal ni pol festival’ takes you through different shades of the city. From graffiti workshop, food marathon, fusion music, salsa night, movie night, street games competition to art and architectural exhibitions, you name it and you have it on the list.

When: 23rd November, 7am

Where: Dhal Ni Pole, Astodia chakla

Entry: By registration

Entrepreneur India Weekend Guide: Find Peace-Solace in Art, Craft & Culture Like Never Before

Mumbai – Storytime With Award Winning Short Story Writer

Mumbai – Storytime With Award Winning Short Story Writer
Image credit: BARO

Calling all bibliophiles! Baro this time brings a unique story-telling experience for all. Meet The Fore Caddy, UK Bridport Short Story Prize 2018 winner V Sanjay Kumar who will be narrating his beautiful, simple and heartbreaking short story.

When: 24th November, 7:00 pm onwards

Where: Baro, 12, Sun Mill, Lower Parel, Mumbai 400013

Entry: Free

Entrepreneur India Weekend Guide: Find Peace-Solace in Art, Craft & Culture Like Never Before

Delhi- India Art Festival

Delhi- India Art Festival
Image credit: Pixabay

The India Art Festival is back and if you are town looking for some interesting art work, this is the place to be. Witness 30 art galleries with 550 artists and over 3000 artworks. The best part is how this platform gives you a chance new and emerging artist. This is the best time to see modern and contemporary Indian art.

When: Until 25th November

Where: Thyagraj Stadium, Laxmi Bai Nagar, INA Colony

Entry: Free

Entrepreneur India Weekend Guide: Find Peace-Solace in Art, Craft & Culture Like Never Before

Ahmedabad- Paint Your Emotions

Ahmedabad- Paint Your Emotions
Image credit: Pixabay

Have a lot to say, but have no idea how to put it out? Take support of painting and put it out all there. Use colours and express everything that you have been holding back

When: 24th November, 04.00 PM - 06.00 PM

Where: Boho Ahmedabad, Nr. swaminarayan temple, beside Aaryan Embassy, from Bopal bridge towards Shilaj, SP ring road, Ahmedabad.

Entry: INR 300

Entrepreneur India Weekend Guide: Find Peace-Solace in Art, Craft & Culture Like Never Before

Mumbai- The Gaming Expo

Mumbai- The Gaming Expo
Image credit: Facebook/ IGX

For tech addicts and gaming geeks, set your base in Goregaon this weekend. The Indian Games Expo (IGX) is back with its fourth edition and you can't miss it. Compete and test your gaming skills with other players, know if you are really the best or not.

When: 24 and 25th November, 11 am to 6 pm

Where: Bombay Exhibition Centre, Goregaon

Entry: Free (Registration at www.gamesexpo.in)

Entrepreneur India Weekend Guide: Find Peace-Solace in Art, Craft & Culture Like Never Before

Bangalore- Make In India

Bangalore- Make In India
Image credit: Pixabay

Let’s promote handloom, handicraft and get to know our countries art and craft. A perfect place for shopaholics. From tussar silk sarees, Kanchipuram sarees to Chanderi silk sarees, block printed sarees, Pashmina shawls and more, find everything under one roof.

When: 23rd November - 2nd December, 11:00 am-7:30 pm

Where: Karnataka Chitrakala Parishat, near Shivanand Circle, Kumarakrupa Road

Entry: Free

Entrepreneur India Weekend Guide: Find Peace-Solace in Art, Craft & Culture Like Never Before

Mumbai- Crossroads

Mumbai- Crossroads
Image credit: First Edition Arts

If Indian classical music is something that interests you, this is a must attend for you then. This weekend gives yourself to the finest Hindustani and Carnatic classical musicians. Day one – November 24, will see Ramana Balachandran play the Carnatic veena. Vocalist Apoorva Gokhale will be seen performing with Yati Bhagwat (tabla) and more. The last day will see sarod player Arnab Chakrabarty with Ramdas Palsule on tabla. And the day will end with the performance of legendary Carnatic vocalist TM Krishna.

When: 24th November, 7 pm and 25 November, 9.30 am

Where: Balgandharva Rang Mandir, Bandra

Entry: Rs 100 onwards (www.bookmyshow.com)

Entrepreneur India Weekend Guide: Find Peace-Solace in Art, Craft & Culture Like Never Before

Ahmedabad- The Day The Crayons Quit

Ahmedabad- The Day The Crayons Quit
Image credit: Arche Event

If watching a play is something that might draw your attention then 'The Day The Crayons Quit' is your calling. Based on the book by the same name, the play brings an interesting tale of how crayons in the box are protesting about various issues. Everyone crayon has a genuine problem and eventual they quit. Written by Drew Daywalt and illustrated by Jeff Oliver, this indeed sounds interesting.

When: 24-25th November, 05:30 PM - 07:30 PM

Where: 079-Stories, Opposite Shashwat Bungalows, Next to Arjun house, Rajpath Rangoli Rd RL Colony, Bodakdev, Ahmedabad, Gujarat

Entry: INR 450 onwards (www.bookmyshow.com)

Entrepreneur India Weekend Guide: Find Peace-Solace in Art, Craft & Culture Like Never Before

Mumbai - A Musical

Mumbai - A Musical
Image credit: Aadyam Theatres

Get ready for #SingIndiaSing musical. Directed by Nadir Khan and written by Rahul DaCunha and Bugs Bhargava Krishna, the musical revolves around live of four contestants on a singing reality show —The musical is a satire of the reality shows we see / on the television. It points out how lines are crossed in other to gain TRP.

When: Till 25th November

Where: St Andrews Auditorium, Bandra

Entry: Rs 600 onwards (www.bookmyshow.com)

