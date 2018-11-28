What Entrepreneurs Need This Holiday Season?
Being a CEO does not imply merely running a business. There are many duties and responsibilities that fall under his role. These holidays, take some time out of your business to cut down on clutter and make your own wishlist. With the holiday season fast approaching, we asked the founders of startups in the Asia Pacific region their wish list for next year.
Here’s what they said:
Mindfulness
Sarah Zhang, Founder, Points (PTS)
I think running a startup, particularly a blockchain startup like Points (PTS), which is a data collaboration protocol, where every day is not only fast-paced but also regulations and volatility impact the industry on a moment's notice, surprises tend to await tomorrow. So to manage the day-to-day highs and lows, it's important to find time for yourself to not just relax, but reflect on what we've done and learn how to improve moving forward. But more often than not, for startup founders, this is harder said than done. Mindfulness is something that I've had on my wishlist, to be able to find more time to meditate and write down reflections, which helps me to assess the past, present and future.
Staff Wellbeing
Kosuke Sogo, CEO & Co-founder, AnyMind Group
One of the biggest things for me is to see all staff across our 11 markets grow together with the company in the next year. The well-being of my staff is at the top of my priority list, and it’s something I learned from my grandparents, who were entrepreneurs and great people leaders too. Because of our fast expansion, I don’t have the opportunity to communicate with each of our staff every day and don't have the chance to personally play a part in their growth.
Time Management
Rupam Biswas, CEO, Sendhelper
As the founder of an early stage start-up, I tend to be deeply involved in every facet of the business. At times, this can lead to me becoming the bottleneck. I wish I could manage my time better or even get a couple of hours extra to myself per day! I wish I could take time out for meditation, yoga and working out because physical well-being is the most important asset and the easiest aspect to ignore. By implementing wellbeing into my daily routine, it would probably lead to me being able to handle stress better as well. I wish I had more time for my parents and close friends who are an integral part of my support system. I wish we could find more hardworking, honest and motivated members of the team easily.
Attract Investments
Sergey Sedov, CEO, Robocash Group
We have been bootstrapping nearly all the way through since the first startup established five years ago. Today, our company operates in seven countries and it is already a huge success created by the efforts of each team member. The greatest aspiration for me for the next year is to attract investments to drive expansion to new markets and launch of new products. At the same time, it will be a great challenge, which requires bold thinking and constant developing of talents and skills together.
Make Time For Learning
Discus Fish, CEO, Cobo
For this holiday season, my number one wish is to spend more time learning. Just like foreign companies coming into the Chinese market, going to overseas markets as a Chinese company requires new strategies and a different perspective. I’m excited about learning how to keep our Cobo culture authentic while we expand and make blockchain technology even more accessible to users around the globe.