50 Start-ups to Look Out for in 2019!

If your personality is yearning for something quirky then Souled Store is the place for you. Started in June 2013, The Souled Store, an online brand selling quirky pop culture merchandise. They are they are the official merchandisers for big-budget movies , TV Shows , WWE, IPL teams. Entrepreneur India gets chatty with this quirky brand and the man Vedang Patel, the co-founder and director

Where Do You See Your Start-up a Few Years Down the Line?

Our plan is to make The Souled Store a global brand for pop culture enthusiasts. Our growth strategy is two-fold. First is to increase our range of products and offer more to our current customer base.

Second would be to diversify our TG by introducing more women-centric products. Our eventual plan is to also transcend into kids wear as it would be a direct extension of everything we do currently.

Lastly, there is also the plan to open pop-up stores in Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru and Pune.

What is the Biggest Risk You Have Taken as a Start-up?

Initially, one of the biggest risks we took was to quit our high-paying jobs and taking the plunge into entrepreneurship. We started out of random coffee shops in Bandra, with free wifi (because no business can start without wifi). We launched the website with t-shirts, badges, and wall art, and now have more than 17 products on the website. Now that we look back, it looks like that plunge was worth the effort.

It’s also important to note here that none of us come from business backgrounds or had any particular expertise in textiles or manufacturing. However, we took that leap of faith and have, over the years, dealt with various manufacturers and vendors, hustled and pushed through in the industry, and have now reached a stage where we have our own manufacturing facility.

How Does Your Startup Impact the Society at Large?

The Souled Store strongly stands for doing what you love to do and to just be yourself. We want people to unabashedly express themselves without any fear of judgement. So, whether you are a Harry Potter fan or a Star Wars fan, or love and adore the Looney Tunes, our products will always help you to express that.

Our goal is to give everyone something they'll love, something they can use to express themselves, and, simply put, something to put a smile on their face.

What is the Single Biggest Aspect That Ensures the Success of a Start-up?

The one single thing that ensured success for The Souled Store was, as the name suggests, following your soul. We, at The Souled Store, love what we do - designs, products, content, and everything in between.

Our designs have been a key area of differentiation as our designers don’t just simply do the regular logos and copy paste merchandise.

For example, you could receive an authentic Sheldon’s roommate agreement in your Big Bang Theory order that is personalised for you. You get a personalised official Hogwarts acceptance letter exactly like the one Harry gets but with your name on it. Even when you call our customer service, you may be surprised when the call ends with a “May The Force Be With You,” if you ordered some Star Wars merchandise.

And that has been the secret sauce, as we believe that a good product and great service promises great word-of-mouth marketing.

A Message for the Upcoming Start-up Founders.

My advice would be to simply keep going! There are going to be an infinite number of problems and hurdles that you’ll come across when you begin something of your own. The solution is to keep working harder and believe in what you do. The results will show.