The 10 Weirdest Devices We Found at CES

It seems straight out of an episode of Black Mirror, but wearable tech company OrCam showed off a new device at CES called MyMe. The company says it has a host of uses, such as the idea that it “monitors social interactions, quantifies work-life balance, enables social goals and gathers and provides data to the user.” One of the strangest? In networking situations, MyMe automatically reads business cards and name tags, groups new contacts and -- perhaps most eyebrow-raising -- recognizes faces via blurred photos taken with an onboard camera.