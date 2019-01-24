15 Quick Ways to Make Extra Cash Without Quitting Your Day Job

Do a closet deep-clean and sell your finds (read: that thing you’ve been meaning to wear forever but never actually do). Many online sellers consider luxury consignment site The RealReal a go-to for higher-end items, while Poshmark, a platform that allows sellers to set their own prices, works for everything else. As for how much you can actually earn per listing? Poshmark’s fee is $2.95 on items under $15 and 20% on items above that price. On The RealReal, your own commission depends on a number of factors outlined in this chart, but here’s an idea: For any item with an original resale list price of $145 or less, you’ll earn 40% of its sale price. For a handbag with a resale list price of $5,000 or above, you’ll earn an 80 percent commission.