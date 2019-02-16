My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Life Lessons

Who Was Your Childhood Hero?

We asked entrepreneurs across the Asia-Pacific region about their idols while growing up and what they learned from them
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Who Was Your Childhood Hero?
Image credit: Entrepreneur Asia Pacific
Entrepreneur Staff
Correspondent, Entrepreneur Asia-Pacific
2 min read

If ever there was a list of most-asked questions for entrepreneurs and business leaders, this query would certainly be somewhere in the top five. Why not? After all, our childhood heroes represent who we want to be in life and inadvertently shape our ambitions and approach to life. We asked entrepreneurs across the Asia-Pacific region about their childhood heroes and what they learned from them. Here’s what they had to say.

(With inputs from Pooja Singh.)

PETER YOONG, co-founder, Pulsifi, Malaysia

PETER YOONG, co-founder, Pulsifi, Malaysia
Image credit: Entrepreneur Asia Pacific
Anthony Robbins. Early in my career, I was very impatient with anyone who didn’t perform: employees and even myself. I once attended Robbins’ seminar, Awaken the Giant Within. Since that day (18 years ago), I have held the belief that every person has his or her potential for greatness, not only of myself, but everyone around me.

LIM EE LING, CEO, Smarter Me, Singapore

LIM EE LING, CEO, Smarter Me, Singapore
Image credit: Entrepreneur Asia Pacific
Li Ka-shing. Apart from his rags-to-riches story, which is inspiring, it is his thirst for knowledge — how he believes that no one is born to be dumb, that your life can be changed through constant learning. And his emphasis on the value of working hard, which can compensate for some of our weaknesses.

AMIT RAMANI, CEO-founder, Awfis, India

AMIT RAMANI, CEO-founder, Awfis, India
Image credit: Entrepreneur Asia Pacific
Kapil Dev. His entrepreneurial spirit, passion and go-getter attitude of taking calculated risks has inspired me in many ways, and laid the foundation for me to become a first- generation entrepreneur.

CHEETUNG LEONG,Co-founder, EngageRocket, Singapore

CHEETUNG LEONG,Co-founder, EngageRocket, Singapore
Image credit: Entrepreneur Asia Pacific
Leonardo da Vinci. His curiosity and achievements in diverse areas inspired my interest in many different fields of study. He tied everything to logic and empiricism, a remarkable commitment to using data that I appreciate deeply.

GABRIELE FADDA, Co-founder, SmartBite, Kuala Lumpur

GABRIELE FADDA, Co-founder, SmartBite, Kuala Lumpur
Image credit: Entrepreneur Asia Pacific
Bill Gates. I really admire him for his attitude and what he has accomplished. He has this quote which I love and have adopted as part of my work: “Your most unhappy customers are your greatest source of learning.”

More from Entrepreneur

Elizabeth's expertise can help you scale your business, build a personal brand and focus on being a value-driven CEO.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Unfiltered

Unfiltered

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The Power of Passive Income

The Power of Passive Income

Buy From
The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Life Lessons

#4 Lessons to Learn From the Soccer Star Cristiano Ronaldo

Life Lessons

Book Review: Business Fixer and Best-Selling Author Chris Collins Shares His Secrets in 'Syndicate X'

Life Lessons

What These 5 Billionaires Would Tell Their Younger Selves