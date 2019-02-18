Top 5 Millennial-Friendly Cities in Asia Pacific to Live and Work

APAC is the world's millennial hub, home to a 58 per cent of the world's 20- to 38-year-old population

February 18, 2019

Almost 60 per cent of the world’s millennials live in Asia. Much of the region’s growth over the past few years can be attributed to the movement of this youthful generation—born between roughly 1981 and 1997—into the workforce.

The ambitious millennials are willing to move countries for personal and career opportunities. In fact, the World Economic Forum has found that four in five millennials are willing to relocate internationally for work. Among the reasons for Asia being the millennial hub is affordable housing and mutual demands for suitable employment.

Singapore-based financial analysis site ValueChampion decided to find out some of the best options in Asia-Pacific based on economic and social factors.

To reach the conclusion, ValueChampion used publicly available data on 20 of Asia-Pacific's most notable cities from sources such as the World Bank, The Economist, and Deutsche Bank. They created a number of rankings within each major category (Employment Prospects, Cost of Living, and Quality of Life). For instance, key factors that were considered for job prospects included GDP growth rates, GDP per capita, youth (15 to 24 years old) and total unemployment rates and the World Economic Forum’s Wage Equality Score for Similar Work. For the Cost of Living category, they considered average monthly rent for 39 square meters (or one-bedroom) of unfurnished living space as well as the price of a pint of beer in each city.

Here are the top five: