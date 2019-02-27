Women Wooing the World of Entertainment

Her movie, Lipstick Under My Burkha, made waves and noise that was heard in every corner of the world. She is an example of #womenpower who fought all kinds of ills that exist in society. From patriarchy to censorship, Shrivastava has a beautiful story to tell in every aspect of life.

However, the battle to reach a place where your voice is unequivocally heard is tough and Shrivastava couldn’t agree more.

“My films are not star-driven, are women’s stories told from a female point of view, and more independent-spirited; it’s hard to get such films out in the market. You are always at someone’s mercy to get them out,” says Shrivastava in an interview with Aashika Jain from Entrepreneur India in 2018.

She also shared in the same interview that women have always been restricted in terms of not comprehending a life beyond the men in their lives, “In such a scenario, obviously we find that the glass ceiling in so many spheres is far from broken.”

So how does a society create that wave of change? “When we unite with other women, we can create a wave of change.”

However, with her movies and her strong sense of mission, she has come a long way and will go a long way!