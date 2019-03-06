Kylie Jenner Is Officially the Youngest Self-Made Billionaire. Here Are 9 Others.

She follows in the footsteps of some of the most famous billionaires in the world, including Mark Zuckerberg.

Kylie Jenner is officially the world's youngest self-made billionaire.

On Tuesday, Forbes and Bloomberg reported that the makeup entrepreneur and reality star had officially crossed the $1 billion milestone.

Some people were less than pleased with the designation of Jenner, whose ritzy upbringing was documented on Keeping Up with the Kardashians, as "self-made." Forbes uses the "self-made" designation as a way to distinguish between extremely rich people who inherited wealth and those whose fortune was made primarily in other ways.

Jenner follows in the footsteps of some of the most famous billionaires in the world -- including Mark Zuckerberg and Evan Spiegel, who each made their first billion before reaching the age of 30. A few high-profile names, including Larry Page and Bill Gates, just missed the cutoff, achieving documented billionaire status at age 31.

Here are the select few self-made billionaires who made $1 billion before age 30.

Sergey Brin, 30

Elizabeth Holmes, 30

Brin was just days away from his 31st birthday when Google went public in 2004 with a valuation of $27 billion

In 2014, Forbes estimated Holmes had a net worth $4.5 billion at age 30 because of the massive valuation of her blood-testing startup, Theranos. At the time, she was the youngest woman to become a self-made billionaire -- and held that status until Jenner's recent triumph.

In 2016, Forbes dropped its estimate of Holmes' net worth to zero because of allegations of fraud at Theranos.

Eduardo Saverin, 28

Patrick Collison, 28

Bobby Murphy, 27

Dustin Moskovitz, 26

John Collison, 26

Evan Spiegel, 25

Mark Zuckerberg, 23

Kylie Jenner, 21

