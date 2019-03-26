Do You Struggle with Work-life Balance Too? Learn From These Entrepreneurs How to Nail It

Four founders from Asia-Pacific countries reveal how they stay fit and strike work-life balance

March 26, 2019 3 min read

Achieving work-life balance is no small task, especially for an entrepreneur who’s working round the clock to build his company and brand.

A September 2018 report by Australia’s La Trobe University notes that stress in entrepreneurs goes beyond financial success or failure. Owners of struggling firms are no more likely to experience stress than owners of thriving firms. Rather, says the report, entrepreneurs encounter a “depth and range” of problems on a daily basis. As such, entrepreneurs are likely to report chronic or ongoing stress, it adds.

We asked four founders from the Asia-Pacific countries on how do they stay fit and manage work-life balance. Here’s what they had to say: