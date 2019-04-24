The Business of Couplepreneurs: Five Couples Share the Highs and Lows of Running a Business Together

ZORAWAR & DILDEEP KALRA, FOUNDERS, MASSIVE RESTAURANTS

The Indian palate is already stuffed with a plethora of dishes but how Delhi born Zorawar Kalra reinvented the culinary ingredients is truly amazing. It came natural to Zorawar as he was raised in a family that was immersed in the food industry. His father Jiggs Kalra is the pioneering food columnist, author, gastronome and food consultant often referred to as the ‘Tastemaker to the Nation.’ And thus, he came to be known as the Prince of Indian Cuisine.

But his counterpart, Dildeep Kalra, with whom he tied the knot in July 2007, also got the hang of gluttony as she metaphorically iterates that their bond is like a perfect combination of wine and cheese. Massive Restaurants is a company, which owns and operates restaurants like KODE, Masala Library, Pa Pa Ya, Farzi Café and Made, in Punjab, that Zorawar and Dildeep have strived together to build. It was their first venture together which they established in 2012. It is a combined effort with parallel and similar responsibilities. “I was in Delhi to meet my friends and I went to Aqua at the Park Hotel where I happened to meet him at that party,” says Dildeep. They started dating in December 2005.

The couple has plans to take the venture global after raising its second round of funding, amounting to roughly Rs 160 crore. “We are now expanding internationally and our vision and mission is to take Indian cuisine global,” she denotes. The couple loves to travel and try cuisines and explore eating joints despite having contrasting personalities. But over the years, they adapted to each other’s ways. They are mostly on-the-go handling different aspects of the business. “This involves a lot of international and domestic travel. It is difficult but we ensure we spend quality time with kids,” she says. Raising kids is a combined role. “Zorawar does his bit and I do mine. Homework and extracurricular activities are something Dildeep looks into. Having said the same, he never misses any important event at school,” she says.

Whenever they have any argument one of them comes around and charms the other. “Like I said there are times when we are like chalk and cheese and then there are times we are thinking of the same thing at the same time” asserts Dildeep. They have been through their share of rough times. “There are situations where I am the calming factor and then there are times where he is the guiding light. When we are together no challenge or phase seems big. We get through it all together,” she comments.