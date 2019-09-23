5 Investment Tips During an Economic Slowdown

With the fears of a global recession looming large, investors should safeguard their investments by holding a mix of assets in their portfolio

The BSE Sensex benchmark clocked the biggest single-day gain in over a decade on 21 September following the corporate tax cut announcement. This surge comes after three-month long downward movement in markets, which had left the investors jittery. Those investors who stopped their SIPs in panic or were sitting with cash waiting for a better opportunity to enter the market are the biggest losers in this rally.

More importantly, this episode brought home the fact that markets are dynamic and investors should not try to time it.

While this surge in market has brought cheers to investors, fears of a global recession still loom large. There’s no way to tell for how long the current market rally will continue and if the economy will now follow an upward growth trajectory after the corporate tax cut boost from the government.

If you are worried about how to protect your investment portfolio from a looming recession, stick to goal-based investment strategy. Here are five investment options to diversify into: