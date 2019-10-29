Personal Health

5 Ways to Stay Hydrated in the Office

You can't reach peak performance if you aren't hydrated.
Image credit: Burst
We all know it’s important to drink water, but have you ever really asked yourself why? Well, put simply, it’s because our bodies can’t function without a good baseline of water. Staying hydrated not only helps you reach peak physical performance but it also has a major effect on your energy levels and brain function. If you’re always running for that cup of coffee to avoid the 3 p.m. crash, you may just need more water. Forgetting to drink water throughout the day can lead to dehydration which isn’t just a physical drain; it’s a brain drain too.

Hydro Flask - $44.95

Hydro Flask - $44.95
Image credit: Amazon
Hydro Flask has become a hit at offices around the country because these bottles are durable, have a high capacity, and they keep water cold for up to 24 hours. Having one at your desk is an extremely easy way to stay hydrated.

Yeti Rambler - $24.99

Yeti Rambler - $24.99
Image credit: Amazon
This double-wall, vacuum-insulated Yeti Rambler keeps cold drinks cold or hot drinks hot for hours so you can enjoy them all day long. Plus, it’s dishwasher safe!

Ember Smart Mug - $71.95

Ember Smart Mug - $71.95
Image credit: Amazon
Tea is hydrating too, and the Ember Smart Mug can keep your tea at a constant temperature of 120ºF - 145ºF so it’s consistently tasty and enjoyable. It has a one-hour battery life on a single charge, or you can buy a charging coaster to use it continuously.

Brita Water Filter Bottle - $19.94

Brita Water Filter Bottle - $19.94
Image credit: Amazon
You’ve got a Brita at home, why not at work? This personal water bottle has a built-in Brita filter that reduces the chlorine found in tap water. One filter works for up to 40 gallons of water.

Camelbak Chute Mag Water Bottle - $13.95

Camelbak Chute Mag Water Bottle - $13.95
Image credit: Amazon
The most budget-friendly option on the list is also the most portable. The lightweight Camelbak bottle is designed for adventurers on the go, making it a great choice for anyone with a long commute.

