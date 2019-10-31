4 Big Mistakes Entrepreneurs Make That Push Start-ups To Failure

When a start-up needs to scale up, it is imperative that the entrepreneur builds an efficient team that can help him take the story forward.

Due to the difficulty to attract the right talent during the early stages, entrepreneurs often end up overleveraging themselves, according to Rahul Khanna, managing partner at venture debt firm Trifecta Capital.

“We have seen several cases in the wider ecosystem where they are not able to relinquish control, identify the right talent to take over some of their responsibilities, or retain senior talent by affording the right level of flexibility and autonomy to operate in,” he said.

Ruchira Shukla, head of venture capital (VC) in South Asia at International Finance Corp, is of a similar opinion.

“Sometimes they (entrepreneurs) believe in themselves so much that they will not have an equivalent challenging second level manager,” said Shukla.