Here Are the Top 4 Business Partner Countries Of India

With the export of 23,479 million dollar and import of 39,200 million dollar, USA is the biggest business partner of India.

On October 21, At USISF United States India strategic partnership forum, both nations met to take measures to ensure Ease of Doing business. The meet highlighted the interests of US investors in the Indian soil.

On October 24, Union cabinet approved the proposal for Science and Technology between India and United States. Through the proposal, India and US have cooperation in terms of science and encourage the defense sector by exchanging technology transfer and safeguarding Indo-Pacific region.